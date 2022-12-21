Trump paid no federal income tax in his last year as president

 Skip to main content
...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 30 knots from the west with
gusts up to 50 knots. The largest significant waves will be 7
feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI, Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI, Harbor Beach to
Port Sanilac MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 1 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions
deteriorate.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Wind gusts in excess of 50
mph possible. Potential exists for snowfall totals in excess of
6 inches for some areas.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow may significantly reduce visibilities
to near zero yielding whiteout conditions. Drifting snow could
hamper snow removal operations. The hazardous conditions may
impact the morning and evening commutes Friday while posing
great risk to holiday weekend travel. Strong winds may bring
down tree branches and cause scattered to widespread power
outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A rapid changeover from rain to snow is
expected late Thursday evening into Friday morning. Wind chill
values drop some 5 to 15 degrees below zero at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. If you must travel,
have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay
with your vehicle.

Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this
situation.

Trump paid no federal income tax in his last year as president

Trump's 2024 bid gets harsh reaction among Hill Republicans

Former President Donald Trump is seen here on November 8 in Palm Beach, Florida.

 Andrew Harnik/AP

Former President Donald Trump reported a stunning reversal of fortune during the middle two years of his presidency that led to a considerable tax bill, according to a report from the Joint Committee on Taxation released Tuesday night.

The $1.1 million Trump paid in federal taxes in 2018 and 2019 stand in stark contrast to the $750 he paid in 2017 and $0 in 2020.

Trump's tax bill grew substantially as his income surged in 2018 and 2019, according the report that included details on Trump's tax returns from 2015 to 2020, ahead of the planned release of the returns themselves. For example, Trump reported a $22 million capital gain in 2018 and a $9 million gain in 2019 from asset sales, sending his income into the black following years of enormous losses.

In 2015 and 2016, Trump reported he lost more than $32 million each year. In 2017, Trump said he lost nearly $13 million. But he reported taxable income of $24 million in 2018 and more than $4 million in 2019, giving him a sizeable tax bill.

Trump has leveraged massive losses he accumulated over the years to zero out his tax liabilities, as previously shown by a New York Times investigation. For example, the JCT noted that Trump carried forward $105 million in losses on his 2015 return, $73 million in 2016, $45 million in 2017 and $23 million in 2018.

"It's the 2,000-pound gorilla. ... He still uses the net operating losses" to reduce his tax liability, said Steven M. Rosenthal, senior fellow in the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center at the Urban Institute.

And once again, in 2020, as the pandemic raged on, Trump reported a loss of nearly $5 million. He paid $0 in federal income taxes that year.

CNN's Jeanne Sahadi contributed to this report.

