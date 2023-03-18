Trump says he expects to be arrested Tuesday as New York law enforcement prepares for possible indictment

Weather Alert

...CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED THIS EVENING FOR RAPIDLY FLUCTUATING VISIBILITIES IN BRIEF BURSTS OF HEAVIER SNOW SHOWERS... WEATHER... * Scattered to numerous snow showers will continue to move across the area this evening, with the heaviest bursts leading to rapid fluctuation of visibility. * Localized snow accumulations of a dusting to half inch can be expected. * West winds around 20 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph. * Air temperatures will range between 20 and 26 degrees. IMPACTS... * Visibilities will fluctuate between less than a quarter mile to above 6 miles at times throughout the evening. * While there may be some accumulation on area roadways within the heavier snow bursts, the biggest impact on travel will be due to reduced visibilities. && PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...; * The combination of snow showers and cold temperatures will; result in localized slippery conditions and variable traffic; rates throughout the area. Motorists are urged to use caution; and account for the variable driving conditions by allowing; extra time.; * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP