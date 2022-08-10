Trump says he's testifying Wednesday in NY investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former President Donald Trump has arrived at the New York attorney general's office to be questioned under oath in New York’s long-running civil investigation into his dealings as a real estate mogul.
The New York civil investigation is being led by Attorney General Letitia James and involves allegations that Trump’s company misstated the value of prized assets and misled lenders and tax authorities.
FBI agents recently searched his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as part of an unrelated federal probe into whether he took classified records when he left the White House.
Trump arrived at James' Manhattan office shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
