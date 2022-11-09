Tudor Dixon concedes race for Michigan governor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Republican candidate for governor has conceded the election.

Tudor Dixon made the announcement Wednesday morning. She lost the race to incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who won a second four-year term as Michigan's top elected official.

Dixon released the following statement:

"I called Gov. Whitmer this morning to concede and wish her well.

Michigan’s future success rests not in elected officials or government, but all of us. It is incumbent upon all of us to help our children read, support law enforcement, and grow our economy.

Thank you to our volunteers and supporters for working so hard to forge a better Michigan. We came up short, but we will never stop fighting for our families."

The Associated Press declared Whitmer the winner around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. With more than 90% of precincts reporting, Whitmer had 54% of the vote while Dixon had 44%.

Libertarian Mary Buzuma had 1% of the vote, U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan candidate Donna Brandenburg or 1% of the votes.

Dixon has never held office and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. She won a crowded primary last August and made a late push in the race.