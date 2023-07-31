Tuscola County Connections Center Room offers free resources, Narcan and Fentanyl strip vending machine

CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - A new space at the Tuscola County Health Department opened earlier this month dedicated to providing much needed resources to the community - including a Narcan vending machine.
The Connections Center Room is all about connecting the community to resources including a vending machine for Narcan, and ta dropbox to safely dispose of needles.
Everything is private and everything is free.
Amid the opioid crisis, during the month of July alone 40 Narcan kits have been given out.
"The vending machine is right here with the Narcan, condoms, fentanyl strips," Director of Marketing and Training at Tuscola Behavioral Health Systems Susan Holder said.
And -- it's discreet.
"They really don't have to go in to see the receptionist, they can just walk in, turn right and the resource room is right here," she said.
The Connections Center was made possible by various groups in the Tuscola Prevention and Recovery Coalition and the services go far beyond Narcan - the potentially lifesaving nasal spray that helps reverse the effects of an opioid overdose - and includes information on substance use and recovery, social support, mental health, behavioral service and more.
"We've seen the needs of the community - basic needs family needs, psychology needs, human traffic information, drug abuse information that we want to provide for our community," Tuscola County Health Officer said.
The resources are free and there's even a sharps box outside to safely dispose of needles and leaders say helping even one person makes it all worth it.
"We have heard and seen so many tragedies with families so helping one person in our community is like helping everybody in our community so hopefully we can change one life at a time," Ertman said.
The Connections Center Room is open during health departments hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the outdoor sharps box can be utilized at any time.
And just a reminder, the Tuscola Behavioral Health Systems Services is available 24-7 by calling 989-673-6191.