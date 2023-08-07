Tuscola County Jail bond proposal goes to voters Tuesday

CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - A major measure is on the ballot in Tuscola County tomorrow after voters turned down a similar proposal in November.
Tuesday is special election day in several Mid-Michigan communities.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
A big vote in Tuscola County tomorrow as residents will be asked once again to pass a proposal to build a new jail.
The county has been giving tours to people to show just how bad the conditions are inside.
It's difficult to say at this point if that will be enough to flip the November outcome.
We talked to several people who will be voting, and it was pretty much split between yes and no.
Even if it doesn't pass, taxpayers may still have to pay a little more down the line.
"This is the officer's workstation," says Tuscola County Jail Administrator Brian Harris.
It's also a hallway.
There is a conference room.
"As you can see it's just a converted closet," says Harris.
Just a few of the space issues that the Tuscola County Sheriff's Department has been dealing with for years.
The building was built in the mid-1960's, and officials say the infrastructure on the inside is failing.
"We frequently have leaks down here, coming from the ceiling," says Harris inside the records room.
There were additions built in the 1990's to deal with overcrowding, but Harris says additions and renovations will not work anymore.
"It's just outdated, the design is the big problem," says Harris.
He says housing inmates is different today than it was in 1965, where certain people have to be separated for a variety of reasons to keep the inmates and staff safe.
If the bond question is defeated, Harris says a wing of the jail may have to be closed to make a holding cell, which means some inmates may have to go to other county jails, which was the case about ten years ago.
"That 49 inmates housed out at the other facilities, just in housing fees cost the county almost $250,000," Harris says.
A cost that will have to be passed to taxpayers.
"Those conditions are not ideal," says Rose Putnam, who lives in Tuscola County.
"I know there are a lot of people that don't feel they want to pay taxes to do that, that there is enough room, but they had tours, you had the opportunity to see what is like, and it's not good," she says.
If passed, the bond would raise up to 44 million dollars for a new facility.
For someone who owns a home with taxable value of $100,000, the cost will be about 98 dollars a year.