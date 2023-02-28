Tuscola County Jail out of space, deteriorating

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Built in 1966, the Tuscola County Jail has run out of space and the infrastructure is failing.
A millage proposal for $50 million dollars for a new jail was voted down in November but will be on the ballot again this August.
"Nowadays, we have male, female, transgenders. We have assaultive inmates. We have frail and fragile inmates. We have suicidal inmates, homicidal inmates. We have to separate all of them," Lieutenant Brian Harris, Tuscola County Jail Administrator said.
And today, Harris says two holding cells is not realistic.
Often, inmates -- who are 95 percent felons -- are forced to be placed elsewhere.
"It's just outdated, it's not up to par anymore," he said.
Security is an issue -- not just because a school is directly adjacent -- but for the entire community.
"It's a linear style jail which is in a line, so cells go this way and this way. It's not easy to keep everything in observation," Harris said.
Storage is overflowing into the hallways. Sewage has backed up into offices.
And on social media, officials called the basement a death trap for inmates, staff and visitors, with no fire suppression or warning system.
"It's just the way life is here; we don't have any options," Harris said.
And, he says, inmates need to be taken into account, too.
"I don't believe in locking them up and throwing away the key," he said.
Harris would also like to see space and resources for rehabilitative services if the proposal goes through -- to give people a fighting chance when they get out.
"They are human beings, when they do get out of jail, they're your neighbor, my neighbor," he said.
The original millage was estimated to cost taxpayers $78.63 a year.
The jail hosts tours for community members interested in getting a first-hand look at the condition.
You can call the jail at (989) 673-8161 and ask for Shannon to schedule your tour.