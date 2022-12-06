Tuscola County man is sentenced to prison following January drunk driving crash

CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - An emotional sentencing in a drunk driving case, where the victim's family feared the defendant would get a relatively light jail term.
A 24-year-old woman died in the Tuscola County crash in January.
The driver of the vehicle pleaded no contest to a charge that could put him in prison for up to 15 years, but the woman's family was concerned he might get little jail time.
That's because the Michigan Department of Corrections presentence report called for a year in the county jail and three years probation, which the assistant prosecutor called shockingly low.
"We were handed a life sentence that day," said Scott Thomas.
On Jan. 9, 24-year-old Chayenne Pierce of Howell died from her injuries in a one-vehicle crash in Vassar Township on M-15. Another passenger was injured and the driver, Cody Diener, was arrested for drunken driving.
Diener pleaded guilty to one count of operating while intoxicated causing death. His blood alcohol level was 0.14, which is nearly double the legal limit of 0.08.
The crash was his second drunken driving offense, so when the Michigan Department of Corrections recommended a year in the county jail and three years' probation, it surprised Pierce's stepfather, Scott Thomas.
"Pretty light considering what has happened here," Thomas said.
Tuscola County Assistant Prosecutor Erica Walle called the recommendation shocking to the conscience.
"It is two years below the minimum guidelines in this case, guidelines that the defendant agreed to," Walle said in court.
Diener's attorney, Jim Gust, believed the recommendation was accurate.
"I thought given the facts and circumstances was the appropriate sentence," Gust said.
Tuscola County Circuit Court Judge Amy Grace Gierhart apparently did not think the recommendation was appropriate. She sentenced Diener to a minimum of four years in prison.
"The tragedy here is that alcohol probably didn't have a real effect on this incident. We all have hit these extremely icy spots, car went out of control," Gust said.
He added that Pierce was not wearing a seatbelt while Diener and the other passenger had them on.
Pierce's family was relieved the judge went above the Department of Corrections recommendation.
"The message is really clear: If you want to drink and party, you don't drive, bottom line, because a life was lost because of it. That is why we were here today," Thomas said.
A Michigan Department of Corrections spokesperson said the sentencing recommendation was based on a risk-assessment tool, which looks at the defendant's employment status, risk to the community, the circumstances of the crash and a number of other factors.