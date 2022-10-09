Two Flint churches receive keys to the city for helping during Hogarth Ave. tragedy

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Almost a year after the explosion on Hogarth Avenue, two churches are being recognized for help they provided to victims during the aftermath of the tragedy.
Flint Mayor Sheldon Nelley presented the keys to the city to St. Pius X Catholic Church and Hand of God Ministries Sunday.
"It's a tremendous honor," said Bishop Le Bailey II. "We were just doing our part to help out."
The church opened its doors in the hours after the explosion and started assembling a team of volunteers. In the hours, days and weeks after the tragedy, they were able to provide food, water, clothing and comfort to the victims.
"To see the community come together to support those who needed it the most is a lifetime of remembrance I will never forget, " said Dr. Tonya Bailey.