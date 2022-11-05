Two kids die in apartment fire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - According to family members, two boys have died after an apartment caught fire, trapping the young kids.
Firefighters were called out to Midway Square Townhomes around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived, an end unit was fully engulfed in flames, and spread to neighboring units.
The two boys, ages 5 and 3, were upstairs at the time, according to neighbors. Their mother was able to make it out of the townhome.
Several units suffered extensive damage and are unlivable.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by Michigan State Police and Flint Police.