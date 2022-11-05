 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING TO
7 AM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 31 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 43 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 7 feet with a potential maximum wave height of
10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around PM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 1 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southerly winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Two kids die in apartment fire in Flint

  • Updated
Two boys die in Flint apartment building fire

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -  According to family members, two boys have died after an apartment caught fire, trapping the young kids.

Firefighters were called out to Midway Square Townhomes around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning.   When they arrived, an end unit was fully engulfed in flames, and spread to neighboring units.

The two boys, ages 5 and 3, were upstairs at the time, according to neighbors. Their mother was able to make it out of the townhome.   

Several units suffered extensive damage and are unlivable.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by Michigan State Police and Flint Police.

