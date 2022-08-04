Two men die in plane crash near South Haven airport

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) - Police say two men died after the plane they were in crashed near a southwestern Michigan airport shortly after takeoff.
South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson said Wednesday the plane crashed around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday but the wreckage wasn’t discovered until nearly 24 hours later. It was found about 1 mile from South Haven Regional Airport.
She says the bodies of the two men were found in the wreckage of the Aerospace 600 around 7 a.m. Wednesday.
South Haven police were told by the Federal Aviation Administration around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday that the plane was missing.
Investigators say both victims were experienced pilots planning to fly for no more than two hours on a training flight on Tuesday.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are looking into what caused the crash.
