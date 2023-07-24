Two Mid-Michigan airports awarded over $11M in federal funding

Mich. (WJRT) - Over $11 million through the Federal Aviation Administration has recently been awarded to two Mid-Michigan airports.
These funds pushed by U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow will be a huge resource for the airports.
At MBS International Airport at MBS, more than $5 million will go toward runway infrastructure.
"This funding that we are going to be getting will be helping us to rehabilitate of the runways here at the airport, which hasn't seen a new surface treatment put on it in about 20 years, which is long overdue," said James Canders, Airport Director at MBS International Airport.
About 6,400 feet of their secondary runway will soon have less cracks, no bumps, and fewer marks. This will provide a smoother, safer, and more efficient landing for all aircraft coming in and out of MBS.
"Airplanes generally land on favorable wind conditions, so if we have airlines or any air traffic coming in, and the winds are too strong for our main runway, they have to shift their flight patterns a bit to land more safely at MBS International Airport," Canders added.
The initiative to improve all of the MBS runways has been a priority.
"We've been working over the past 5 years to resurface all of our pavement here on the runway. We're hoping that we will be completely done with the projects in a couple of years."
At Flint Bishop, more than $5 million will help the airport build a new firefighter building for their public safety employees.
"The fire station is over 38 years old. It's out-of-date. We need to enhance communications and plus the building size is not adequate for our resources," said Nino Sapone, CEO of Flint Bishop International Airport.
Their current building is only 5,000 sq. ft. with 3 apparatus bays. The new building will be twice the size with 4 bays and more livable rooms inside the facility for their 24/7 personnel. The new location will also help the responders with timely emergencies.
"We're looking to buy a new ARFF truck, a rescue firefighter truck and they're bigger and it won't fit in the current facility," said Sapone.
The new building at Flint Bishop won't increase the amount of public safety staff. However, the bigger space will give the ability in the future if necessary.
At both airports, management is thankful their facilities will be able to make an impact with the federal funding.