Two Mid-Michigan university professors weigh in on how UAW strike will impact supply chain

Mid-Michigan, (WJRT) - Four days into the UAW strike at select plants, suppliers are feeling the brunt of it. After three years of pandemic-related impacts that left suppliers in a different financial position, the supply chain is already in a vulnerable state and now the strike, there's more impacts.
Northwood University Supply Chain Professor Kevin McCormack, said "it's a spiderweb, and up here in Michigan it's everywhere."
Professor McCormack teaches Supply Chain Management at Northwood University; he reiterated that the automotive ties run deep in the state.
"A lot of our students are automotive families, their parents own dealerships, or they are in after-market productions, it's traumatic," said McCormack.
When Michigan's Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II was asked about the automotive roots to the area, he responded.
"The car companies are important to the state of Michigan for our economy and vitality certainly in this region; We have so many auto suppliers, as part of the supply and value chain in this industry, and so many jobs there," said the Lt. Governor.
Lawrence Navarre, who teaches Supply Chain at Kettering University echoes that.
"At the specific facilities, they've already seen incredible disruptions; Hats off to the operation manager trying to accommodate the changes in the supply chain," said Navarre.
According to Ford statement from Reuters', 'our production system is highly interconnected, which means the UAW's targeted strike strategy will have knock-on effects for facilities that are not directly targeted for a work stoppage.' Ford told 600 workers who are not striking, not come to work last Friday. GM told around 2,000 workers at a Kansas car plant that their factory likely would be shut down this week for lack of parts, stemming from a nearby plant being struck.
"When I was a young man in my career, inventory was very common, There were stacks of stuff laying around everywhere, now that is largely gone," Navarre.
"GM, Ford, and Chrysler have a 'just in time' supply chain. So weeks, are all that's needed to shut down the whole supply chain; tier 2, tier 3, It's just a waterfall. They're shutting down now, it's inevitable," said McCormack.
Navarre says that's what's different about the timing of this strike because, "united Auto Workers has an interesting strategy, that is very effective in the long-run."
Both Supply Chain Professors say it's only a matter of time before all three of the companies suppliers are all impacted.