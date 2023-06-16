Two people injured in multiple shootings in Manistee

MANISTEE COUNTY (WJRT) - Police in Manistee County are investigating multiple shootings on Friday in Manistee.
Two people are hurt in the shooting, and they are currently being treated for their injuries.
Authorities are warning people to stay inside but add there is no threat to the public.
The City is also asking residents to avoid calling 911 unless they have direct information on the investigation.
The suspect(s) are still at large. The city says they are looking for a tall black male built thin with dreadlocks. The suspect was last seen in a green hoodie and jeans. Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.