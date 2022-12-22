Two police cars nearly hit before deadly head-on crash near Hemlock

HEMLOCK, Mich. (WJRT) - Two police cars appear to have been targeted by an erratic driver, who eventually crashed head-on into another vehicle and died near Hemlock.
The scary situation unfolded Wednesday morning in Hemlock, not far from a school where parents were dropping off children.
The first indication of trouble was in Midland County, where a Michigan State Police trooper's patrol car was almost hit head-on by a vehicle.
The driver took off and the Michigan State Police has a no-pursuit policy when it comes to a lane use violation like that. But the trooper put out a call to watch for the woman's SUV.
Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, a Richland Township police officer was responding to 911 radio traffic indicating a vehicle almost hit the Michigan State Police trooper's car in southern Midland County.
"He attempted to stop her but when she fled, pursuant to their pursuit policy, he did not chase her," said Richland Township Police Chief Jack Doyle.
The Richland Township officer headed north in that direction and dashcam video shows an oncoming vehicle comes right into his lane. The police officer went on the shoulder to avoid a crash.
He then turned around to follow the SUV. But the woman's vehicle crashed head-on into an SUV a mile down the road.
The driver of the SUV that was driving erratically was 33-year-old Jodie Charvat of Midland. She died at the scene. The 39-year-old woman in the other SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures.
"There are some indications that it was all deliberate," Doyle said.
He says his department has a similar policy as the state police when it comes to pursuits.
"It does allow for pursuits when serious crimes are involved, and of course initially, this would have been a civil infraction," Doyle said.
He believes the incident could have been worse, because the deadly crash happened just a half mile from the entrance of a Hemlock school.
"That was our school drop off time for the schools here, so there would have been a lot of traffic in town," Doyle said.
He said investigators want to conduct a few more interviews before closing the investigation into the crash. An accident reconstruction team also continues reviewing data.