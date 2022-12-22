Two police cars nearly hit before deadly head-on crash near Hemlock

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to
36 knots from the west with gusts up to 50 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds will cause water levels
to drop rapidly across inner Saginaw Bay. Water levels are
forecast to reach 2 feet below low water datum, which is below
the critical mark of minus 10 inches for safe navigation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to
36 knots from the west with gusts up to 50 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds will cause water levels
to drop rapidly across inner Saginaw Bay. Water levels are
forecast to reach 2 feet below low water datum, which is below
the critical mark of minus 10 inches for safe navigation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibilities to less than a half
mile at times. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday
weekend travel. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and
cause scattered power outages. The cold wind chills as low as
15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are
not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The arrival of an arctic cold front after
evening rainfall will result in flash freeze conditions
overnight tonight. Very cold conditions then persist into the
weekend with wind chills dropping to around 15 degrees below
zero at times Friday and Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow
showers may bring additional minor accumulations through
Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Two police cars nearly hit before deadly head-on crash near Hemlock

  • Updated
  • 0

The first sign of trouble came in Midland County, where a Michigan State Police trooper had to avoid a crash.

HEMLOCK, Mich. (WJRT) - Two police cars appear to have been targeted by an erratic driver, who eventually crashed head-on into another vehicle and died near Hemlock.

The scary situation unfolded Wednesday morning in Hemlock, not far from a school where parents were dropping off children.

The first indication of trouble was in Midland County, where a Michigan State Police trooper's patrol car was almost hit head-on by a vehicle.

The driver took off and the Michigan State Police has a no-pursuit policy when it comes to a lane use violation like that. But the trooper put out a call to watch for the woman's SUV.

Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, a Richland Township police officer was responding to 911 radio traffic indicating a vehicle almost hit the Michigan State Police trooper's car in southern Midland County.

"He attempted to stop her but when she fled, pursuant to their pursuit policy, he did not chase her," said Richland Township Police Chief Jack Doyle.

The Richland Township officer headed north in that direction and dashcam video shows an oncoming vehicle comes right into his lane. The police officer went on the shoulder to avoid a crash.

He then turned around to follow the SUV. But the woman's vehicle crashed head-on into an SUV a mile down the road.

The driver of the SUV that was driving erratically was 33-year-old Jodie Charvat of Midland. She died at the scene. The 39-year-old woman in the other SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

"There are some indications that it was all deliberate," Doyle said.

He says his department has a similar policy as the state police when it comes to pursuits.

"It does allow for pursuits when serious crimes are involved, and of course initially, this would have been a civil infraction," Doyle said.

He believes the incident could have been worse, because the deadly crash happened just a half mile from the entrance of a Hemlock school.

"That was our school drop off time for the schools here, so there would have been a lot of traffic in town," Doyle said.

He said investigators want to conduct a few more interviews before closing the investigation into the crash. An accident reconstruction team also continues reviewing data.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Anchor/Reporter

Terry Camp anchors ABC12 News First at Four and ABC12 News at 5:30. He also reports on issues in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Recommended for you