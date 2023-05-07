 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two stabbed in Mt. Pleasant

  • 0

This morning, two people in Mt. Pleasant are recovering from stab wounds.

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two people in Mt. Pleasant are recovering from stab wounds and now the Mt. Pleasant police department is asking for help in finding a suspect.

Police say they were called to the hospital just after 12:30 in Saturday morning after a reported stabbing

Officers say a male victim was stabbed in the chest and a female in the back area.

The incident happened in the area of Broomfield and Mission Streets.

Witnesses say a group of men got into a fight, when the female tried to intervene and they believe the suspects don't live in the area, and have since left.

Both victims are expected to recover and the the case is still an active investigation

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you