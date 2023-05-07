Two stabbed in Mt. Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two people in Mt. Pleasant are recovering from stab wounds and now the Mt. Pleasant police department is asking for help in finding a suspect.
Police say they were called to the hospital just after 12:30 in Saturday morning after a reported stabbing
Officers say a male victim was stabbed in the chest and a female in the back area.
The incident happened in the area of Broomfield and Mission Streets.
Witnesses say a group of men got into a fight, when the female tried to intervene and they believe the suspects don't live in the area, and have since left.
Both victims are expected to recover and the the case is still an active investigation