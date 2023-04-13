U-M Flint brings new signage to 14 campus restrooms to highlight gender-inclusivity

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The University of Michigan-Flint is taking action when it comes to its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiative.
The campus is adding 14 gender-inclusive bathrooms throughout the buildings and a gender-inclusive locker room in the recreation center.
This comes after LGBTQ+ students shared concerns about the facilities on campus.
Shifting that narrative, UofM Flint is creating spaces for people to just be whenever they have to utilize the restroom.
"We can build restrooms where everyone can use them it's not specifically to one particular gender identity," said Samara Hough, director of UofM Flint's Center for Gender and Sexuality. "However, it does make it more comfortable for our transgender community or our gender non-conforming folks to be able to use a restroom that feels comfortable for them."
Director of UofM Flint's Center for Gender and Sexuality Samara Hough teamed up with the campus Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion department to ensure that no matter the gender - everyone should feel seen.
"So, the restrooms being accessible on multiple floors is really important to us," Hough said. "So, they don't have to navigate campus or choose not to use the facilities we're making the environment an inclusive space and normalizing that."
Hough notes that as time goes by things change and what once was accepted has now evolved.
"We used to have unisex restrooms around so we're looking at those restrooms and updating the signage ensuring that what is needed in the restroom in order for them to be truly gender inclusive is in there," she said.
Like adding menstrual products in all gender inclusive bathrooms.
Although every restroom will not be gender inclusive each building will have more than one space to utilize.
Hough says which in turn adds a sense of relief for students.
"Particularly for students who has been struggling with finding a space and finding a space goes beyond the restrooms," said Hough. "And so, this is one of many things that this institution is looking to do in order to really instill those values of diversity, equity, and inclusion."
As a part of UofM Flint's inclusive initiative they also offer gender inclusive resident halls and a gender inclusive themed community.