Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

.Dry conditions are forecast through the weekend, allowing the river
level to gradually recede below flood stage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall
below flood stage tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Impact...At 7.0 feet, Overflow begins on both banks.
At 8.0 feet, Flooding occurs in low lying areas along the
river. At this stage, no homes are affected. The creek runs
through the Davison Athletic and Country Golf Club golf
course where it floods low lying areas. Numerous backyards
flood on both sides of the creek from near Davison golf
course, upstream to around the Atlas Road bridge.
At 10.0 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the Davison Road
bridge and will begin to dam up against it. Flooding of some
homes occurs just upstream of the Lippincott Blvd bridge.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

U of M-Flint students are creating adaptive tools for people living with disabilities

A group of students at U of M Flint are now creating adaptive tools for those living with disabilities.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -  Over 20 occupational therapy students at UM Flint are creating adaptive tools for people living with disabilities.

It's a simple task of applying sealant at the bottom of a dish to make it non-skid because it prevents the plate from sliding. This helps those who battle with Parkinson's disease. 

And a press of the red button that will help many children with physical disabilities in the Genesee Intermediate School District's early intervention program. This helps kids who struggle with fine motor skills be able to access adaptive toys.

Another adaptive tool created by the students - adaptive toothbrushes and utensils that will be donated to people with Parkinson's at Michigan Parkinson Foundation. This could assist with has finger placements if someone who has tremors need to work on their grasping.

These U of M Flint second-year occupational therapy students, have been creating these tools for their winter semester through their innovations and technology.

They are already seeing the life changing difference they can help make.

"Someone that's able-bodied and is able to use all their items in their life effortlessly, we don't really think how it feels to work a certain toy," said Clair Gray.

"I am at an assisted living in the Flint area and some of the residents have just a general tremor from the weakness, so getting to make these utensils and bring them to field work and see hands-on that they are useful," said Jillian Bucaro.

"I'm taking everything I learned in this class and thinking of ways to incorporate it into my capstone," said Shalini Augenstein. 

Assistant professor Donna Case, who leads this class says every year, the College of Health Sciences are always looking for ways to create adaptive tools. You can contact her at casedon@umich.edu

