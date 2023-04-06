U of M-Flint students are creating adaptive tools for people living with disabilities

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Over 20 occupational therapy students at UM Flint are creating adaptive tools for people living with disabilities.
It's a simple task of applying sealant at the bottom of a dish to make it non-skid because it prevents the plate from sliding. This helps those who battle with Parkinson's disease.
And a press of the red button that will help many children with physical disabilities in the Genesee Intermediate School District's early intervention program. This helps kids who struggle with fine motor skills be able to access adaptive toys.
Another adaptive tool created by the students - adaptive toothbrushes and utensils that will be donated to people with Parkinson's at Michigan Parkinson Foundation. This could assist with has finger placements if someone who has tremors need to work on their grasping.
These U of M Flint second-year occupational therapy students, have been creating these tools for their winter semester through their innovations and technology.
They are already seeing the life changing difference they can help make.
"Someone that's able-bodied and is able to use all their items in their life effortlessly, we don't really think how it feels to work a certain toy," said Clair Gray.
"I am at an assisted living in the Flint area and some of the residents have just a general tremor from the weakness, so getting to make these utensils and bring them to field work and see hands-on that they are useful," said Jillian Bucaro.
"I'm taking everything I learned in this class and thinking of ways to incorporate it into my capstone," said Shalini Augenstein.
Assistant professor Donna Case, who leads this class says every year, the College of Health Sciences are always looking for ways to create adaptive tools. You can contact her at casedon@umich.edu.