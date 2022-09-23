UM Flint Chancellor discusses plans to address current challenges at the university

Friday, September 23 was the 66th anniversary of the University of Michigan Flint. It was also the day the university hosted a town hall meeting to lay out a strategic plan to address some unprecedented challenges at the institution. .
For the first time in five years U of M Flint is seeing an increase in first year students for the fall of 2022.
The overall picture is more telling of a bigger problem for UM Flint.
Enrollment is down more than 25% since 2014.
"We are not going to just let the situation happen," said Deba Dutta, Chancellor, UM Flint.
For several years the University of Michigan Flint has suffered from declining enrollment.
Its graduation rates are among the lowest in the state.
Chancellor Dutta said there are a few factors at play.
For UM Flint we have had a decline since 2015 partly the effect of the water crisis and the negative narrative that we got and we still get," he said.
Dutta also attributed the decline to high school graduates declining in the state. "Then fewer of those graduates are going to school or university," he said.
The Chancellor wants to stop the bleeding and says he will do it with urgency, and move with deliberate haste.
He introduced his strategic transformation plan during the university town hall.
"Look at programs, look at employer needs look at student needs and then we sort of reposition the university to meet the needs of the region," Dutta said.
He said the university will be seeking input from students and other stakeholders on the plan before it is finalized.
Dutta said he hopes to have more of a framework of the plan before the end of the year.