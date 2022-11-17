Unions react to Starbucks strike

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Starbucks workers are on-strike in Mt. Pleasant- alongside more than 100 other unionized stores in America.
The workers are calling it the "Red Cup Rebellion."
They said they won't work until the company meets them at the bargaining table.
Workers allege that Starbucks has ghosted them and other unionized stores whenever they set a date to talk.
"They won't even talk about the non-economic proposals of our contract. They have no interest in actually partnering with us and working with us to come up with a solution for us all," said Lindal Hazen, union organizer for the Mount Pleasant Starbucks.
Starbucks employees in Mount Pleasant were picketing in the cold before the crack of dawn to take a stand.
"We are here to stay and we will be heard," said Hazen.
The strike comes on one of the company's busiest days of the year: Red Cup Day. It's when coffee lovers get a free reusable red cup.
And the workers hope the disruption will finally bring corporate to the table.
Gregory Remington, Business Manager for the Local 948 of electrical workers, said he's excited to hear about the strike.
"It is not the employer's decision whether to be union or not. It's out of the employer's hands... When it comes right down to it, the employees have the power," he told ABC12.
It's been reported that union membership across the state dropped to 13% in 2021 from 16% in 2013, with some claiming a connection to Right to Work laws.
But with the balance of power changing in Lansing, workers think they might be on the upswing--
especially with Governor Whitmer expressing interest in repealing the law.
"With the three branches being controlled by labor-friendly candidates, unions should prosper, membership should grow," said Dan Gaudet of the Local 370.