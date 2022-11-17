 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW AFFECTING SHIAWASSEE AND GENESEE COUNTIES
DURING THE EVENING COMMUTE...

HAZARDS...An area of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility
to near a quarter of a mile. Temperatures at or below freezing also
allow roads to become snow covered with a quick inch of accumulation
on unpaved surfaces.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 432 PM EST, the area of heavy snow was
along and west of a line from Henderson to Corunna to near Bancroft
and moving east at 35 MPH.

THIS AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR...
New Lothrop and Lennon around 445 PM EST.
Fenton, Flushing, Swartz Creek and Montrose around 455 PM EST.
Lake Fenton around 500 PM EST.
Flint, Grand Blanc and Crossroads Village around 505 PM EST.
Clio, Burton, Mount Morris and Beecher around 510 PM EST.
Davison and Goodrich around 515 PM EST.

This includes the following highways...
I-75 between mile markers 106 and 133.
I-475 between mile markers 1 and 16.
I-69 between mile markers 115 and 148.
US-23 between mile markers 78 and 90.

SAFETY INFO...

Use extra caution when traveling into or through
areas of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially
slick roads may lead to accidents.

Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

&&

TIME...MOT...LOC 2130Z 262DEG 32KT 4311 8418 4300 8409 4283 8404

Unions react to Starbucks strike

  • Updated
  • 0

Workers hope the disruption will finally bring corporate to the table.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Starbucks workers are on-strike in Mt. Pleasant- alongside more than 100 other unionized stores in America.

The workers are calling it the "Red Cup Rebellion."

They said they won't work until the company meets them at the bargaining table.

Workers allege that Starbucks has ghosted them and other unionized stores whenever they set a date to talk.

"They won't even talk about the non-economic proposals of our contract. They have no interest in actually partnering with us and working with us to come up with a solution for us all," said Lindal Hazen, union organizer for the Mount Pleasant Starbucks.

Starbucks employees in Mount Pleasant were picketing in the cold before the crack of dawn to take a stand.

"We are here to stay and we will be heard," said Hazen.

The strike comes on one of the company's busiest days of the year: Red Cup Day. It's when coffee lovers get a free reusable red cup.

And the workers hope the disruption will finally bring corporate to the table.

Gregory Remington, Business Manager for the Local 948 of electrical workers, said he's excited to hear about the strike.

"It is not the employer's decision whether to be union or not. It's out of the employer's hands... When it comes right down to it, the employees have the power," he told ABC12.

It's been reported that union membership across the state dropped to 13% in 2021 from 16% in 2013, with some claiming a connection to Right to Work laws.

But with the balance of power changing in Lansing, workers think they might be on the upswing--

especially with Governor Whitmer expressing interest in repealing the law.

"With the three branches being controlled by labor-friendly candidates, unions should prosper, membership should grow," said Dan Gaudet of the Local 370.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you