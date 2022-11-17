Unions react to Starbucks strike

Weather Alert

...AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW AFFECTING SHIAWASSEE AND GENESEE COUNTIES DURING THE EVENING COMMUTE... HAZARDS...An area of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to near a quarter of a mile. Temperatures at or below freezing also allow roads to become snow covered with a quick inch of accumulation on unpaved surfaces. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 432 PM EST, the area of heavy snow was along and west of a line from Henderson to Corunna to near Bancroft and moving east at 35 MPH. THIS AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR... New Lothrop and Lennon around 445 PM EST. Fenton, Flushing, Swartz Creek and Montrose around 455 PM EST. Lake Fenton around 500 PM EST. Flint, Grand Blanc and Crossroads Village around 505 PM EST. Clio, Burton, Mount Morris and Beecher around 510 PM EST. Davison and Goodrich around 515 PM EST. This includes the following highways... I-75 between mile markers 106 and 133. I-475 between mile markers 1 and 16. I-69 between mile markers 115 and 148. US-23 between mile markers 78 and 90. SAFETY INFO... Use extra caution when traveling into or through areas of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. && TIME...MOT...LOC 2130Z 262DEG 32KT 4311 8418 4300 8409 4283 8404