Unit that investigated Sebewaing child pornography case busy with cyber tips

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - It's a sad reality that a task force in place to investigate cyber crimes in Michigan is having trouble keeping up with all the tips.
Last week, Thomas Aikens of Sebewaing was arrested on federal charges of sending and downloading thousands of images of child pornography on the internet.
Investigators released new details, which reveal that a number of children also were in the home on Beck Street.
Aikens will remain in custody while his case moves through U.S. District Court in Bay City. His attorney, Alan Crawford, doesn't expect Aikens to face a formal indictment until early next year.
He is one of dozens of suspects in Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit cases this year.
An investigator attributed the unit's increased workload to technology companies watching for possible crimes involving children and reporting them to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
"These companies are doing a much better job of reporting it to us," said Michigan State Police Det. Sgt. Lauren Cetnor.
Cyber tips from Google and Facebook eventually led the Computer Crimes Unit's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to a home in Sebewaing.
"There is a process when there are children in the home because our No. 1 priority is to make sure children are protected and safe where they are at," Cetnor said.
Using search warrants, the task force gathers digital evidence from the companies. But the main evidence comes the suspects' own digital devices.
"We want that data actually from the source," Cetnor said.
She said the task force, which works with federal and local law enforcement agencies as well, has plenty of work to do.
"We have two to three detective troopers per office primarily doing the work for these cases, along with affiliates as well," Cetnor said.
She has worked with the unit for about three and a half years and estimates she has worked on 40 cases herself.
"There is never going to be enough people to look at this stuff," Cetnor said. "We could probably have 100 people working around the clock and we would still never get through all of the tips we received."