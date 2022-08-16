United Way of Bay County Eases Back to School Financial Burden

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Back to school should be a time of eager anticipation. But for many local families -- it's a time of financial stress.
In fact, just today, Governor Whitmer proposed a pause on sales tax for school supplies, pointing to a study that indicates the average back-to-school spending per child will increase from 618-dollars last year to 661-dollars this year.
The United Way of Bay County is trying to relieve some of the stress school shopping can put on families.
“This alleviated a lot of my costs. It helped a lot, especially with the shoes portion,” said Holly Elliott.
Elliott is a Bay City parent of three school-aged children, and says the program helps bridge the gap for her by giving her kids an outfit, shoes and backpacks with some supplies, and also underwear and socks.
“I can focus more on academics, school supplies to help with the classroom,” she said.
Nearly everything school-related has jumped in price this year. The cost of Elmer's Glue is up 30 percent this year, while BIC pens are up 12 percent. Undergarments have increased 6.4 percent and some sneakers almost double that.
“All of our families who have applied to this program come and pick up their backpacks, clothing and school supplies today so we've got a constant cycle of traffic coming through,” said Kayla Eisenlord, Marketing and Communications Manager at United Way of Bay County.
In Bay County, 21 percent of families are within the Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed -- or ALICE -- threshold and an additional 15 percent are in poverty -- a total of 35 percent of the community is struggling to meet their everyday needs.
“Kids should have fun learning and not have to worry about that,” said volunteer and student Ellie Socier.
And one less thing for parents and kids to worry about can mean more success at school.
Over 1,100 kids will be assisted by the program this year. Leaders tell ABC12 that the United Way of Bay County will be hosting a Trunk or Treat event in October and will be providing warm boots to qualified applicants. You can learn more at their website: unitedwaybaycounty.org