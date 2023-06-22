University of Michigan Flint held an 'accident simulation' to train high school graduates

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High school graduates got the chance at the University of Michigan Flint to learn how to respond to emergency situations on Thursday.
U of M-Flint held an accident simulation on Thursday, as part of its summer camp experience.
Experts from several health professions and other first responders simulated different emergencies, with the goal of showing students how vast the healthcare field is.
"The reason that we want to do this is to attract more kids to health careers," said the Dean of College of Health Services Dr. Donna Fry. "There is a huge need in the community to hire healthcare providers of all different types."
U of M-Flint holds a variety of camps and other programming every summer. To find a list of each of the different summer camps that U of m-Flint offers, visit their website at umflint.edu/k12/summer-camps/.