University of Michigan Flint public safety expands patrols in downtown Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An effort to curb crime, before it happens, is underway in downtown Flint. The University of Michigan Flint's Public Safety Department is utilizing an initiative called problem-oriented policing.
Leaders say the over strategy just doesn't increase protection in downtown, but the entire city as well.
It's 4 p.m. and University of Michigan-Flint Police Officers Nickoy Edwards and Edward Smith make their final checks before heading out for a night of patrols.
The duo will not only make rounds near campus, but they also will patrol the downtown Flint area.
The two are part of patrols by the University of Michigan-Flint's public safety department known as problem-oriented policing.
Monday through Friday between 4 p.m. and midnight, several officers from the department will now act as first responders in the downtown area.
They'll answer lower priority calls that come into 911, such as like theft, vandalism and they'll make traffic stops.
Problem-oriented policing has been around since the 1970s, but University of Michigan Flint Public Safety Director Ray Hall brought it to the department in 2022.
At the heart of the initiative is for policing to be proactive. Officers patrol looking for those potential drivers of crime.
"You can't arrest your way out of issues," said Hall. "It's a comprehensive approach. It's an acknowledgement that it takes a holistic approach."
Visibility is key in the initiative. The officers are out in the community, letting people and business owners know that there are officers available at any moment in downtown.
The officers also make community connections, by occasionally parking and walking though businesses and neighborhoods.
"By us doing that night after night, people started getting to know us by name by faces and it makes the relationship a lot easier," said Edwards.
While initiative is taking place downtown,Flint Police Chief Terence Green says this partnership with U of M-Flint has been a huge help to the Flint Police Department.
"That frees us up and to address bigger issues and more violent crime areas and other areas of the city with activity priority one calls," said Green.
The initiative allows for more Flint Police officers to be placed on patrols in neighborhoods where they are needed the most, in other parts of the city.
Also, with downtown covered by the University of Michigan Flint officers, response times by Flint officers are cut.
"The goal of this project is to free us up and be able to number one respond to calls for services in the outlying areas in a reasonable amount of time, reducing our response time to priority one calls priority to cause and also increase our visibility in these areas, especially in these high crime areas," said Green.
The initiative rolled out earlier in the month. Hall and Green tell ABC 12 they'll be able to measure the success for this initiative will happen this summer, when more people are out and about in downtown Flint.