Update: Flint community 1 year later since the Hogarth Avenue explosion

It is often said that time heals all things - but for the families that resided on Hogarth Ave. on the night of Monday, November 22, 2021 - PTSD, distraught and hurt, still lingers because of the destructive explosion that took place just last year.
It's been 365 days - 8,760 hours since people's lives were uprooted, by no fault of their own on Flint's westside. As time goes on, the scarring from the explosion still remains.
The initial explosion in one home set two adjacent homes on fire.
Two people died and two others were injured in the blast. The explosion left 27 homes damaged. Three homes were destroyed - and lives have changed forever.
Some families had to be relocated in the wake of the explosion. Structures that were once called home to Flint families have since been boarded up and abandoned.
Today, as you drive through the neighborhood you'll see that the initial house that the gas leak originated from - stands no more, and is now just a vacant lot.
Along with several community partners, neighbors, and dedicated Flint residents, Director of Housing Programs for Genesee County HRA and Catholic Charities, Misty Bower, was a moving force in the lives of some of the victims that were impacted.
"These were people that were in homes they weren't experiencing homelessness and it's never an easy time when it's during the holidays either," she said. "And it's cold out so a lot of it was uncertainty and fear. You can never predict something like this happening."
During the time of grief and loss, true community is what helped families get by day by day.
"We had a lot of community partners that had stepped up and offered to help rather it be motel stays, financial donations to be able to assist. So just really seeing that giving and that caring in the sense of urgency that they needed for the holidays. Really thankful for our community," said Bowers.
Misty says families that were rocked by this explosion want others to know that this is real - and though time goes on this is not an easy task to overcome.
"It may cause them a lot of issues and that they give themselves some grace, understanding and realize that those are real things and that it can still affect them a year later," she said. "Especially when you think about where your life was a year later and you reflect back. "