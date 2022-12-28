Vassar dog scheduled to be euthanized after mailman incident

VASSAR, Mich. (WJRT) - Tricia and Jason Sanback are still emotional about the scheduled euthanization of their 8-year-old lab mix Duke.
It comes after Duke attacked a mail carrier in Tuscola County this fall.
A magistrate recently ruled that the dog is considered dangerous even though the family says he's never had an aggressive incident.
"They deemed him a vicious animal but did not cause serious injury or death," Tricia Sanback said.
The Sanbacks learned of Duke's fate on December 20.
"But they still decided to put him down instead of going through the stipulations of having a higher fence or more liability insurance," she said.
Now, have less than two weeks to appeal.
"They never asked our side or the animal control, 'Do you think he's a vicious animal?'" Jason Sanback said.
On October 20, mail carrier Michael Dimick was delivering a certified letter. When Tricia Sanback came to the door, their dogs -- Duke and Diesel -- were barking so she put them in their fenced in backyard.
Turns out, the fence was unlatched, and Duke ran up to Dimick. Sanback told Dimick to quickly come in the house. She didn't close the door fast enough and that's when Duke latched on to Dimick's arm. He was able to eventually break free and Sanback told Dimick to get to his truck.
"I heard her say 'run,' so I ran back to my Mail truck. Both dogs were chasing me back to the mail truck," Dimick said.
Dimick was taken to the hospital by ambulance. He suffered several lacerations, infection and swelling that was cutting off circulation to his fingers and required hospitalization for four days. He is now suing for $25,000 in damages.
"The law, as far as the civil procedure goes, unless your dog is provoked and it bikes somebody, you're on the hook," Dimick's attorney Kevin Kelly said.
Dimick says he's a dog lover too and hates to see a dog put down.
"I survived it. I consider myself lucky," he said.
"I'm devastated. I don't go out in the barn no more. Just lonely out there because he's not there no more," Jason Sanback said.
The civil complaint references the dangers of pit bulls numerous times. The Sanbacks say they are unsure what other breeds Duke might be mixed with.
The Tuscola County Animal Control did not call us back and the Sanbacks say they must bring in an animal evaluator and add that they need "a miracle" in the next two weeks to save Duke.