Vassar High School wins national drone competition

VASSAR, Mich. (WJRT) - Vassar High School Robotics team flying high after a big win in a national drone competition.
Several students and teachers traveled to Texas recently to compete in the world championship event and one of the teams came home with some hardware.
The 2022 VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas last week brought together 64 teams from high schools nationwide to celebrate STEM excellence and compete for a chance to take home the gold.
“Feels Great,” said Ashley Shindorf, one of the students on the Vassar High Drone team.
“Feels fantastic,” said Nicholas Tallman, another member of the team.
Tallman and Shindorf make up the winning drone team and say their win was unexpected. But finetuning their skillset was key.
“Hand coordination is a lot of help to have the preparation for that. I've been in robotics since sixth grade and driving robots since then,” said Tallman.
They also say strategy came into play.
“I think what gave us the edge is we strategized with a team and we usually took offense and they took defense so we had someone to cover us,” said Shindorf.
The teams first competed at Kettering university before being invited to the world championship. Kettering supplied them with equipment and mentorship on their journey.
The competition let students put into practice what they've learned in their Robotics class and the handheld devices are actually Xbox controllers that have been programmed to fly the drones.
Andy Tallman is a science teacher who instructs the robotics class. He says the teams worked through some challenges throughout the experience.
“I'm really proud of my kids. I think they all stepped up and did a really good job,” he said.
The second team that competed, senior, Alyssa Fabbro and Junior, Drey Sousa placed 47th out of 64 but they are looking forward to stepping it up next year.
“I'm expecting that first-place trophy next year to bring it back,” said Sousa.
In addition to celebrating the teams being invited to the competition, the main takeaway is pretty simple.
“Apparently, we're pretty good at drones,” Tallman said.