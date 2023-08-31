Vassar officer involved in Monday shooting has shot two other people in separate incidents

VASSAR, Mich. (WJRT) - New details tonight in that investigation where a police officer shot a man in Tuscola County.
We have learned who that officer is, and this is not the first time he has been involved in a police shooting.
The man shot Monday night is recovering but we are told he has a serious head injury.
The Vassar Police officer who shot the man has been with the department for just a few weeks, and we've learned he has shot two other people in two separate incidents with another police department.
Michael Dekun has been a police officer for more than three decades, working for at least five departments.
It was Dekun who responded to this rural stretch of Scotch Road in Vassar Township Monday night to a single vehicle accident.
It appears the car came out of a driveway and for some reason went right into this ditch.
When Dekun arrived, police say the person in the vehicle failed to comply with the officer's commands. The 30-year-old man drew a handgun and threatened Dekun with it, causing the officer to shoot the man. The man is recovering from a serious head injury.
ABC 12 News has learned this is not the first time Dekun has used his firearm while on the job.
In 2012, he was with the Marine City Police Department and Dekun shot a man who had pointed a weapon at an officer. The man survived.
In 2017, still with Marine City Police, Dekun shot and killed a woman who had pointed a gun at police officers. Dekun was found justified in both shootings.
Dekun would eventually serve with the Crawford County Sheriff's office from 2018 to 2021, before joining the East Tawas Police Department where he resigned in 2022 following two excessive use of force investigations.
Iosco County Prosecutor Jim Bacarella released this statement, saying "There were two separate incidents that, in my opinion, were highly concerning. I referred the matters to the Michigan State Police for investigation and then the Attorney General's office to determine if there was sufficient evidence to file charges against the officer."
There were no criminal charges filed in either case.
Attorney Mike Nichols represented Dekun in the East Tawas cases.
"There were two young men who he had to detain, one of whom he arrested. If those were my sons, I would have had no problem with it and I agree charges were not warranted," says Nichols about Dekun's actions.
Marine City Police Chief Jim Heaslip says he hired Dekun again in October of 2022, but says Dekun left the department just a few weeks ago, on August 11th, taking the job with the Vassar Police Department to be closer to family.
Heaslip says he was "saddened to hear that anyone has to go through that," upon learning that Dekun was involved in another shooting.
We've learned Vassar city officials were aware of Michael Dekun's past record as a police officer when he was hired just a few weeks ago.
Dekun is on administrative leave while the Vassar shooting incident remains under investigation.