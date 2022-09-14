Vassar to receive $6.7 million grant for water upgrades

VASSAR, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly $7 million in grant dollars heading to Vassar for a big upgrade to the city's water.
Among the updates, two new wells with treatment and replacing large portions of water main that have been in the ground for over fifty years.
ABC12 spoke with the city manager about what it all means, and learned why some people aren't happy about the change.
“We have a family of five so we do use water and it gets expensive and the cost just keeps going up,” said Vassar resident Jessica Atkinson.
That 6.7 million dollars is going to provide higher quality drinking water to residents here in Vassar.
However, right now, they are paying a flat rate for water. And when this goes into effect, it will be based on usage.
“It's going to be the most substantial improvements to the city's water system since its inception pretty much,” Vassar City Manager Andrew Niedzinski.
He says the grant through Michigan's Drinking Water State Revolving Fund is the most substantial investment in recent years, since a $50,000 well rehabilitation.
And it will cover about 75 percent of the $9 million worth of work needed and will include providing meters to their residents.
“We'll be able to adequately tell their usage and bill that,” he said. “We'll be able to know if they have a leak in their house and inform them to get that stuff repaired.”
Some residents expressing discontent with the change.
“I prefer to stay on a flat rate. It helps budgeting and it helps our families kind of stay more in line,” Atkinson said.
She said detecting leaks isn't high on their list of needs.
“I can see my own leaks; I don't need to have them tell me,” Atkinson said.
Though Vassar's water is within allowable limits of the state, the current system pulls up sediment on occasion, resulting in brown water.
“It's going to be different for them, but we're going to do a few different rate studies through our financial to get those rates where they need to be,” Niedzinski said.
“It will be pretty in line with what they are currently - - maybe a little more with the debt service for that $2 million that we'll have to pay off,” he said.
The city manager does tell us that they do plan on hosting some educational meetings for residents who want to learn more. He also says he has an open-door policy so if you have questions just stop by his office.
Vassar city leaders also plan on submitting a proposal in November for funding to upgrade the city's sewer system.