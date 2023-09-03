Very first "King of the Wing" event held in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - For the first time ever the "King of the Wing" event came to Flint's Buckingham Alley.
A number of local restaurants and chefs turned out for the competition and everyone in attendance was able to cast their vote for their favorite wings.
But whether you're a drum or a flat lover, the event's goal was to highlight the delicacies of wings in the Flint community.
The top vote-getter took home the King of the Wing trophy and bragging rights.
The event was put on in partnership with the Flint Downtown Development Authority.