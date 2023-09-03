 Skip to main content
Very first "King of the Wing" event held in Flint

  • 0

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - For the first time ever the "King of the Wing" event came to Flint's Buckingham Alley. 

A number of local restaurants and chefs turned out for the competition and everyone in attendance was able to cast their vote for their favorite wings.

But whether you're a drum or a flat lover, the event's goal was to highlight the delicacies of wings in the Flint community.

The top vote-getter took home the King of the Wing trophy and bragging rights.

The event was put on in partnership with the Flint Downtown Development Authority.

