Victim of "Michigan Monster" shares her story

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The victim of a man the Genesee County Sheriff calls “Michigan’s Monster” is sharing her story of being held captive and raped repeatedly over multiple days.
For her safety, ABC 12 is not using her real name, instead calling her “Marie.” Her story is haunting, heartbreaking and hard to share, but she is finding the courage to do so in the hopes it will help others.
“I don’t want anyone else to feel the way I felt, so alone,” said Marie. “I was tied to a bed with rope, and chained with handcuffs.”
Marie says the encounter started innocent enough. She knew one of the men, Alex Schmidt, and after an argument with her boyfriend, he offered her a meal and hot shower. An act of kindness, that set into motion a lifetime of haunting memories.
“I was at the house, took a shower and ate some food,,” said Marie. “I said, I would like to go home now and they told me I wasn’t allowed to go home, I was to stay there.”
She says, when she tried to leave, she discovered she was trapped inside the small tan house on Flint’s east side.
“I was terrified and I started begging, pleading with them, let me go,” said Marie.
For more than a week, she endured relentless trauma. Kept in a drug and alcohol induced state, she remembers moment’s of the darkness.
“There were a lot of men, they were assaulting me. They wouldn’t let me eat or drink anything other than vodka,” said Marie.
January is human trafficking awareness month, and “Marie” hopes her story will help others.
“I am always going to be worried about tomorrow, but I am a survivor. Nobody is going to be able to take that from me.”
Michael Barajas is being held in the Genesee County jail on multiple charges related to the incident.