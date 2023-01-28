Victim of "Michigan Monster" shares her story

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will develop late this afternoon, increasing in coverage and intensity through the evening hours. Snow then becomes heavy at times overnight with the peak of the heaviest rates most likely to occur between 10pm and 4am. Snow intensity then decreases through Sunday morning before tapering off from west to east. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&