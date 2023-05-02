Victim of Saginaw hate crime is stabbed to death following an argument

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - He was a victim of a hate crime, but now the Saginaw man has been stabbed to death in a confrontation in a home early this morning.
It was just two weeks ago when the targets of hate crimes felt like they received justice when a retired optometrist was sentenced to prison.
But today, the man who found a noose in his vehicle nearly three years ago has been murdered.
His death was not related at all to the hate crimes as this appears to have been an argument that got out of control.
Police have arrested a suspect in the case as Donald Simon's family prepares to bury their loved one.
"I didn't think anything would come of it," Donald Simon told us in December.
Simon talking about his satisfaction with the guilty plea of Ken Pilon. The retired optometrist plead guilty to two hate crimes as he was accused of placing a small noose with a note in Simon's vehicle in the summer of 2020.
Donald Simon was married to Regina Simon at the time, their inter-racial marriage a possible target of the message. The couple eventually divorced.
Saginaw Police now say Donald Simon was stabbed to death early in the morning in a house on Nimons Street on the city's east side.
"There was a house party, and some things got out of hand, there was an argument, and unfortunately the victim ended up losing his life over it," says Saginaw Police Detective Sergeant Matt Gerow.
Simon was stabbed, rushed to the hospital but he died from his injuries.
When police arrived at the home, a knife was recovered but the suspect was gone.
"Be-on-the-lookout was given by the patrol officers and (Michigan State Police) spotted the vehicle coming over the bridge, stopped it, the suspect was inside," says Gerow.
A 33-year-old man who told police he has 13 children is in custody but has not been arraigned.
Gerow says Simon and the suspect were acquaintances, but it's not clear what led up to the argument.
It was just last month when the man who admitted he spread those hateful messages directed at the Simon's and others in the Saginaw area was sentenced to ten months in federal prison.
Simon's ex-wife Regina told us Donald planned on going to the sentencing, but for some reason, decided not to.
We spoke to Regina Simon, Donald's ex-wife and she was devastated by the news.
The suspect in the case is expected to be arraigned tomorrow morning.