Victims claim charming contractor was a con who took money and didn't do work

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - A charming contractor has left a trail of victims devastated, broke and hoping for compensation.
Patricia Uhde loves her Davison Township home. Growing up lower income on Flint’s north side, she’s grateful, and poured her heart and soul into her dream home. When she got a leak and siding needed repair, she reached out to what she thought was a reputable contractor, Red’s General Contracting.
“I asked for a quote. He came right out, charming guy, said he could fit me in,” Uhde told ABC 12. “I paid him half, $3.500, wrote him a check, and was ecstatic to get the work done.”
Only she says, the contractor, Jacob McCandlish never came to do the work. Instead, she got the run around and excuses for over a year. “I am contacting him, he’s not picking up and he’s not calling, his voice mail is full.”
Uhde’s request for a refund was ignored, so she filed a police report and a civil suit. Uhde wasn’t the only one looking for Jacob McCandish with Red’s General Contracting.
Amy Waddington and her husband hired Jacob McCandlish and Red’s General Contracting to build a pole barn. On January 23, 2022, they paid him a deposit of $40,500. Amy says he took their money and never returned. “In April, I said, we want our money back,” Waddington told ABC 12. “that’s when the crap hit the fan, excuses one after another.”
Waddington and her husband filed a police report with the Oakland County Sheriff’s department, but she didn’t stop there. To arrest McCandlish, authorities need to find him. “I put out a Facebook blast, said $500.00 if you find this guy and put him in front of me so I can have him arrested,” said Waddington.
The two women had never met before, but came to know one another thru their despair of wanting to stop McCandlish and prevent others from falling victim.
“Will I ever see my money? Probably not. I just don’t want this to happen to anyone else,” said Waddington.
“I wish I could get my money back,” said Uhde. “But, I want it to stop, I want him punished.”
ABC 12 tried reaching out to Jacob McCandlish but his business phone was disconnected and his email is no longer valid. He is also no longer doing business at Red’s General contracting address of 8021 N. State Rd. Davison, Michigan.