Video shows former Saginaw officer punch woman who spit on him

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The video of an incident where a former Saginaw police officer punched a handcuffed woman has been released to ABC 12 News.
Last week, Adam Collier was sentenced to 12 months of probation for punching a woman in the sally port of the Saginaw County Jail, which was caught on surveillance cameras.
That incident happened in July of 2020, but the video was not released until this week.
ABC12 filed Freedom of Information Act requests in the past, but the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office and then the Michigan Attorney General's Office did not want the video released at those times.
The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office was not allowed to release the video. But after Collier was sentenced last week, ABC12 sent the department another FOIA request and the sheriff got clearance from the attorney general's office to release the video.
The video was captured on the night of July 11, 2020, in the area of the jail where police bring in people who will be booked into the jail. Collier had arrested the 57-year-old Saginaw woman on an assault complaint.
As the woman got out of the car, the video shows her spit on Collier. He delivers three punches, appearing to knock the handcuffed woman unconscious.
Collier doesn't render aid at first. After about a minute of walking around, he helped the woman up. The woman is seen talking to Collier but there was no sound recording to capture what they said.
After about another minute goes by, sheriff's office personnel came into the sally port area after someone inside was alerted there was a problem. The video shows the woman spit on Collier again before he approached her and got waved off by a sheriff's department employee.
The woman was eventually taken into the jail area and received medical treatment. Collier remained in the sally port for several minutes, at one time punching his fist into his hand as if he is contemplating what he has done.
Several minutes after the punching incident, he got into his car and leaves the jail.
Collier pleaded no contest last week to misdemeanor charges of willful neglect of duty and aggravated assault. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but indicates that the suspect will accept the punishment.
He received the 12 months of probation and surrendered his license that allows him to be a police officer.
Collier had been a Saginaw police officer for about three years, but now said he is done with police work. The Saginaw Police Department fired him shortly after the incident.
The Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office referred the case to the Michigan Attorney General's Office, which issued three criminal charges against Collier in September of 2020.
A plea deal was reached in March.
The woman Collier arrested that night had several previous arrests on her record and police say she has been arrested at least three more times since the jail incident in 2020.