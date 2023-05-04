Video shows incident where ex-Saginaw officer punched woman who spit on him in the jail

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The video of an incident where a former Saginaw police officer punched a handcuffed woman has been released to ABC 12 News.
It was just last week when Adam Collier was sentenced to twelve months probation for punching a woman in the sally port of the Saginaw County Jail, an incident that was caught on surveillance cameras.
That incident happened in July of 2020, but the video was not released, until now.
We have filed Freedom of Information Act requests in the past, but the Saginaw County Prosecutor's office and then the Attorney General's office did not want the video released at those times.
The Saginaw County Sheriff's Department was not allowed to release the video, but after Collier was sentenced last week, we sent the department a FOIA and the sheriff got clearance from the A-G's office to release the video.
it is the night of July 11th, 2020, and the video is from the sally port area of the Saginaw County Jail, where police officers bring in people who will be booked into the jail.
Then- Saginaw Police officer Adam Collier had arrested a 57-year-old Saginaw woman on an assault complaint.
The arrest was made during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the woman out of the car, you can see she spits on Collier.
Collier delivers three punches, appearing to knock the handcuffed woman unconscious.
Collier doesn't render aid at first and after about a minute of walking around, he helps the woman up.
The woman is seen talking to Collier but we can't hear what is being said.
After about another minute goes by, sheriff's department personnel come into the sally port area after someone inside is alerted there is a problem.
In the video, you can see the woman spit towards Collier again, who briefly approaches the woman but is waved off by a sheriff's department employee.
The woman is eventually taken into the jail area.
Collier remains in the sally port for several minutes, at one time punching his fist into his hand as if he is contemplating what he has done.
Several minutes after the punching incident, he gets in his car and leaves the jail.
It was last week when Collier was sentenced to twelve months probation after he plead no contest to willful neglect of duty and aggravated assault, both misdemeanors.
He also surrendered his license that allows him to be a police officer.
The woman did receive medical treatment at the jail.
Collier had been a Saginaw Police office for about three years, but now says he is done with police work.
Collier was fired by the Saginaw Police Department shortly after the incident.
The Saginaw County Prosecutor's office referred the case to the Attorney General's office, which issued three criminal charges against Collier in September of 2020.
A plea deal was struck in March.
We've reported in the past the woman Collier punched had been arrested a number of times before the 2020 incident and at least three more times after it occurred.