Video shows moment patrons of Oscoda tavern were injured in small explosion

(OSCODA) WJRT - At least three people were injured when there was an explosion at an outdoor fire pit.
It happened in Oscoda at the Edelweiss Tavern and a cause for the explosion is not known.
A few people were sitting around the fire pit in the outside area of the Edelweiss Tavern when that explosion took place.
We do want to warn you if you watch the video attached with the story, you may find this video disturbing to watch.
It is around 12:40 in the early morning hours of August 14th on the outside patio of The Edelweiss Tavern in Oscoda.
People are sitting around a fire pit, having a good time. Then all of a sudden there is what police say was an explosion.
"Burn pit, it is contained, but there are possible injuries," an Iosco County Central dispatcher can be heard saying after someone called 9-1-1.
In the video, you can see people who were sitting near the fire pit and those close by running away to escape the flash fire. Emergency responders arrive soon after.
"Possibly five patients, one with burns on their face, unknown ages," says the dispatcher.
We obtained the video through a Freedom of Information Act request to the Oscoda Township Police Department.
The police department's report indicates there were three victims that were hospitalized.
The police believe this was an accident, that nothing criminal occurred, but at this point the cause of the explosion is not known.
The attorney for the owner of the tavern says they are investigating this incident and do not have further comment at this time.
A post from the tavern's Facebook page says the fire pit is closed until further notice.
There is a PayPal fundraising account started for two of the victims and one of the victims referred me to her attorney, who we could not reach for comment.
The fundraising account's website indicates that two people had been treated at the Hurley Medical Center burn unit in Flint.