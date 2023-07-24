Video shows moment train derailed in Kawkawlin on Friday

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The moment a train derailed in Kawkawlin on Friday afternoon was caught on camera.
The good news is that nobody was hurt, and no hazardous chemicals were spilled.
The man who captured the derailment on video is a train enthusiast who just happened to be on Russell Road getting video of the train passing by and he also had his drone in the air.
We also learned the train may have gotten off the tracks earlier, before the train cars derailed.
The video was captured by Todd Feldpausch of St. Johns who has videotaped a number of moving trains in his life, but he never saw anything like that.
The northbound Lake State Railway train derailed, with seven of the cars going off the tracks.
The derailment happened on Russell Road just off of M-13. But it appears the rail cars may have started going off the tracks shortly before the cars derailed.
"We heard the train go by, it sounded extra louder than it normally would," says Monica Zanotti, co-owner of the Country House Lounge.
She heard that louder than normal train at around one Friday afternoon.
"And I happened to look out the window and the white car carrying the wood, you could see it coming off the track," she says.
There is evidence that the train was coming off the tracks near the lounge, as railroad ties are damaged, and the roadway pavement looks to have been gouged by a part of the train.
The rail car carrying the lumber can be seen in drone video captured by Feldpausch, going over a bridge over the Kawkawlin River.
The train derailed a short time later. Zanotti says she has never worried about a derailment in the area.
"Not until now," she says.
"Every time one of these trains is moving, that's commerce, that's money, that's jobs," says Mark Graham.
Graham and his wife live nearby and stopped by to drop off some drinks for crews as they continue to work on removing the rail cars from the area.
"I know what it's like to sweat your rear end off, and not have anything to show for it," he says.
He believes Lake States Railway has improved train safety in the area and the tracks have been getting upgrades.
"They have gone above and beyond," Graham says.
Lake State Railway is hoping to have the train cars removed from the area by Thursday and the any repairs needed for the tracks to have cars running completed, again on Thursday as well.