 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Tuesday July 25th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
issued an Air Quality Action Day for Tuesday, July 25th, for
elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Air Quality Index (AQI)
levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI
Orange) range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in west and central Canada will move
across the state with elevated levels of PM2.5 expected. The
Air Quality Index will likely increase into the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (Orange) range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at: http://www.deqmiair.org/

Video shows moment train derailed in Kawkawlin on Friday

  • Updated
  • 0

The clean-up operation continued today

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The moment a train derailed in Kawkawlin on Friday afternoon was caught on camera.

The good news is that nobody was hurt, and no hazardous chemicals were spilled.

The man who captured the derailment on video is a train enthusiast who just happened to be on Russell Road getting video of the train passing by and he also had his drone in the air.

We also learned the train may have gotten off the tracks earlier, before the train cars derailed.

The video was captured by Todd Feldpausch of St. Johns who has videotaped a number of moving trains in his life, but he never saw anything like that.

The northbound Lake State Railway train derailed, with seven of the cars going off the tracks.

The derailment happened on Russell Road just off of M-13. But it appears the rail cars may have started going off the tracks shortly before the cars derailed.

"We heard the train go by, it sounded extra louder than it normally would," says Monica Zanotti, co-owner of the Country House Lounge.

She heard that louder than normal train at around one Friday afternoon.

"And I happened to look out the window and the white car carrying the wood, you could see it coming off the track," she says.

There is evidence that the train was coming off the tracks near the lounge, as railroad ties are damaged, and the roadway pavement looks to have been gouged by a part of the train.

The rail car carrying the lumber can be seen in drone video captured by Feldpausch, going over a bridge over the Kawkawlin River.

The train derailed a short time later. Zanotti says she has never worried about a derailment in the area.

"Not until now," she says.

"Every time one of these trains is moving, that's commerce, that's money, that's jobs," says Mark Graham.

Graham and his wife live nearby and stopped by to drop off some drinks for crews as they continue to work on removing the rail cars from the area.

"I know what it's like to sweat your rear end off, and not have anything to show for it," he says.

He believes Lake States Railway has improved train safety in the area and the tracks have been getting upgrades.

"They have gone above and beyond," Graham says.

Lake State Railway is hoping to have the train cars removed from the area by Thursday and the any repairs needed for the tracks to have cars running completed, again on Thursday as well.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you