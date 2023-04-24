Vienna Township call highlights ambulance crisis

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One Vienna township woman wants answers after waiting hours for an ambulance.
Gail Huber said her husband, Nick, fell and hurt himself on the driveway around 4 PM on April 18.
She waited nearly two hours for help, unsure if her husband would be okay.
911 said they had only a handful of ambulances that day- a point they're reaching more and more often.
"He was bleeding. He was all Scuffed up. His glasses were all sprung," said Huber.
Nick has dementia, and Gaile didn't know if it was safe to move him.
She called 911 shortly after 4 PM and told them he was still conscious and his eyes were focused.
She recalled them telling her they were dispatching a vehicle.
But Tim Jones, executive director for 911, says it happened differently. The
"The female who called was advised we had [no ambulances,]" said Jones.
Eventually, her neighbor and her son, both with medical backgrounds, arrived to help get Nick inside and cleaned up.
"We've been waiting here in the cold for almost 45 minutes. For what," Huber asked.
Tim Jones said 911 was in crisis mode that day- meaning they had less than three ambulances available- and they couldn't spare an ambulance for a non-life-threatening call like what Huber described.
He told ABC12 it's one of the pandemic's many ripple effects.
"People that were in the medical field said 'no, I don't want this,' and they got out of it. And we've been struggling ever since," Jones explained.
When help did arrive, it was in the form of a Sheriff's deputy at nearly 6 PM.
Huber said the incident has her worried for the future.
"What if I couldn't find somebody? What if I was the one on the concrete? Not able to express myself," she wondered.
Huber said they cancelled their call after getting Nick inside, believing someone else would need the care more.
Nick, meanwhile, is on the mend and feeling much better.