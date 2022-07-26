Vigil honors Grand Blanc teenager found shot to death

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - One week after celebrating his graduation from Grand Blanc High School, Jacob Hills' family, friends, and community are mourning his death.

Police found the 18-year-old's body in a vacant Detroit-area apartment at 1 a.m. Monday. They said he had several gunshot wounds.

Police say Hills went to a party with friends Saturday in Detroit. His family tracked his cell phone to Dearborn Heights on Sunday after they hadn't heard from him.

Hours after they filed a missing person report, Hills' father received an anonymous call saying his son's body could be found in the basement of a Warren Street Apartment building.

Hills was honored Monday night during a vigil in Grand Blanc.

Larry Holliday III was his best friend. He told ABC 12 Hills was an extraordinary person.

"Jacob was just the kindest, nicest person you could think of. He was the ultimate giver. He didn't expect anything from you. He was always willing to help out a lending hand."

He also said Hills was a very positive person.

"Anytime I was down, he always gave me a quote or gave me motivation, or gave me a little pep talk."

Hills graduated from Grand Blanc High School with honors. His family said he planned to join the Michigan National Guard in just two weeks.

Sadie Hills also spoke to ABC 12 about her son and his kindness.

"He would do anything for anyone at any time. It did not matter."

ABC 12 will continue to follow the investigation as detectives work to identify who killed Hills.