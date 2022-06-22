Village of Holly devastated after downtown fire

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Village of Holly is devastated after several downtown businesses caught fire, including the historic Holly Hotel.
More than 100 firefighters from 17 departments from across the area came together Tuesday to put the fire out.
Authorities said the fire broke out by Battle Alley Arcade Antiques near Broad Street around 4 p.m. Everyone in the building, including tenants above the arcade were evacuated.
Crews battled strong winds and 95 degree temperatures with the flames.
ABC 12 was told five firefighters were taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion and have since been released.
Village Manager Jerry Walker spoke to ABC 12.
"This is every small village's worst nightmare, to have a fire in your historic downtown."
Walker said the winds and old age of the buildings only added to the battle.
"The buildings that were all affected, they're all 1800s buildings, as old as 1850, and so the architecture in them and the materials used in them, of course, they're not like today's building standards."
The arcade and Andy's Place bar and grill are considered a total loss. And the Holly Hotel suffered major damage.
Investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire.
Meanwhile, the village issued a brown water notice after the fire.
On Facebook overnight, it said customers would see brown water for the time being due to the fire and extreme water usage. It said the issue would clear up soon.
