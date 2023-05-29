Village of Vernon holds Memorial Day parade and dedication of new Heritage Park

VERNON, Mich. (WJRT) - The small village of Vernon celebrated Memorial Day through tribute, honor, and dedication.
Memorial Day Festivities kicked off with the long-standing traditional village parade. Residents from all walks of life lined Main Street to watch 30 entries participate.
Shortly after, the crowd moved to Greenwood Cemetery for the dedication of Heritage Park. This new designation is a large black circular pad supporting a relocated VFW War Monument and a new 35 foot lighted flagpole donated from the PFC Shane Cantu Foundation. This dedication is in honor of PFC Shane W. Cantu, a former Corunna native who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2012.
"We wanted to make this a more prominent thing for people to actually be able to see these and recognize the veterans who have given their life for the country here," said Russ Hilliker, project coordinator.
But there's more beautification work to be done in part of the restoration project. Including a new Historical Tribute Monument which will be three foot wide by eight foot tall with a two foot by six-foot open book end on each side.
Funds raised through this project will be used to restore the 100-year-old Community Mausoleum and improve the overall cemetery grounds.
"The importance is really the restoration now of the Mausoleum. We have contributed to the beautification of the cemetery. It was in disarray a year ago," said Barbara Sluka-Runyan, fundraising coordinator.
The project is building for tomorrow while preserving the past.
"But there's much work to be done. This is only the beginning," said Sluka-Runyan.
The Historical Tribute Monument will be placed behind the flag pole. It is expected to be finished by mid-August and unveiled on Labor Day.