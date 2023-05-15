Vista Entertainment shutting down Owosso office after workers unionize

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - One Owosso business is calling foul and claiming their parent company shut them down for unionizing.
Vista Entertainment Solutions's Owosso branch works on computer programs for movie theaters.
Formerly called "Retriever Solutions," Vista purchased the company early last year.
But now the office is set to close July 31, 2023.
"As a collective, we do strongly believe this is union-busting behavior," said Vista employee Gavin Caird.
He and his dozen-plus co-workers annouced their unionization on May 10- hoping to improve pay for legacy employees and get better communication from corporate.
Two days later, they were called in for a webinar.
"The person who was hosting the zoom was muted. Didn't say a word to us. Just played a recording of our CEO stating that 'we are shuttering the Owosso office," he explained.
Co-Worker and NABET Local 46 president Katie Poniatowski said until Friday, Vista had treated Owosso as a growth office.
"Hiring more people, purchasing more equipment, and verbally expressing to us we'd be taking on more responsibilities, more clients," she told ABC12.
One worker shared a letter with ABC12 that they received after the webinar. In it, Vista's CEO cites inflation and struggling movie theaters as factors in the decision.
But the office feels the timing is too close for coincidence.
"It seems, in our opinion, to be retaliatory," said Poniatowski.
She, Gavin, and the others rely on Vista for a good, stable job and hope they can negotiate for a better outcome
"Right now, we are really, really pushing to keep this office open... We still want to work for your company, we still greatly appreciate what you've done so far," Gavin said.
ABC12 reached out to Vista's headquarters in New Zealand and got the following statement from their CEO:
It's common knowledge that the cinema industry has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to be in a period of recovery. We have had to closely monitor and constantly reevaluate our costs to allow us to continue to support the industry recovery over the coming years. We are deeply saddened to make the difficult decision to permanently shutter the Michigan office with effect from July 31, 2023. We hope to work with the team, support them through this transition and help them with landing new opportunities where we can.