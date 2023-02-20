Volunteer, alumni welcome MSU students back to campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) -MSU students returning to campus were greeted with with an outpouring of support.
From fluffy dogs, to "Mother Huggers", students were wrapped in a community blanket of support and love.
Elizabeth Gardner is a professor, and volunteer mom offering hugs. "It's been an awful week. I've gone from outrage to sadness but because of a community like
MSU alumni Don Kavanagh drove from Sterling Heights. "We brought cookies and candy. We just wanted to be supportive of the whole university and show the students we all care."
The Spartan Strong fund has raised over $250,000 dollars in just a few days. The money will go towards supporting the victims, and students and staff in need of counseling.