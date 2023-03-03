Volunteers build ramp for elderly veteran

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Volunteers spent Friday building a ramp for an elderly veteran.
Vera Jenkins recently moved her 98-year-old father, Paul Sharp, into her home to help with his care. Her front porch made it difficult getting the war veteran in and out of the home for his dialysis treatments.
In need of a ramp, Jenkins reached out to COR Freedom but the price tag was steep.
"This is a very large ramp, so typically it would cost about $10,000 to $12,000 purchase outright," said marketing manager Chris Pagan. "Renting it would still cost about $500 to $600 a month."
Wanting to help the family, an employee with COR Freedom was able get the ramp donated and connect with Operation Ramp It Up, a nonprofit that helps build ramps for veterans.
Greg Schneider is the CEO and co-founder. He started the nonprofit eight years ago after volunteering for another organization.
"I thought I want to do this, not just in my own city. I want to do it all over the place. We have now built ramps in 48 states," said Schneider.
He also works for UPS and brought about 30 fellow UPS employees who donated their time to help put the ramp together.
"All the volunteers see how rewarding it is, they are all asking when we can do our next ramp," said Schneider. "It's exciting to get more people involved."
The generosity brought Paul Sharp to tears.
"I want to thank all of you," Sharp said. "God bless all of you all."
"It is just a blessing we still have good people in this world that are willing to help veterans out," Vera Jenkins said. "I am so thankful to Operation Ramp It UP and COR Freedom for stepping up to get dad this ramp."