Volunteers build ramp for elderly veteran

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED FOR SNOW-COVERED ROADWAYS AND
REDUCED VISIBILITIES THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING...

WEATHER...

* Light to moderate snow will impact portions of Southeast
Michigan during the evening commute. Pockets of heavy snow will
also be possible at times.

* Snow accumulations of up to 3 inches possible in some areas by
6 pm, especially between I-96 and I-69.

*  Additional snowfall likely through the remainder of the evening
and early tonight.

* Northeast winds around 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

* Air temperatures will range between 32 and 36 degrees.

IMPACTS...

* Accumulating snow may lead to slippery roadways, particularly
on bridges, exit ramps, and overpasses.

* Snowfall will cause reductions of visibility to less than one
mile. There may be rapid fluctuations of visibility.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Moderate snow and temperatures near freezing will result in;
localized slippery conditions and variable traffic rates;
throughout portions of Southeast Michigan. Motorists are urged;
to use caution and account for the variable driving conditions;
by allowing extra time.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches. Winds gust as high as 35 to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee
and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very heavy snow rates, on the order of 1 to
2+ inches per hour, are likely over a short three to six hour
window. These heavy rates are likely mainly this evening with
some moderate snow lingering after midnight. Winds gusting to 40
mph may result in rapid reductions to visibility and isolated
power outages will be possible from the cumulative impacts of
accumulating wet snow and gusty winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Volunteers build ramp for elderly veteran

  • Updated
  • 0
Volunteers build ramp for 98 year-old veteran

FLINT,  Mich. (WJRT) - Volunteers spent Friday building a ramp for an elderly veteran.

Vera Jenkins recently moved her 98-year-old father, Paul Sharp, into her home to help with his care. Her front porch made it difficult getting the war veteran in and out of the home for his dialysis treatments.

Volunteers build ramp for 98 year-old veteran

In need of a ramp, Jenkins reached out to COR Freedom but the price tag was steep.

Volunteers build ramp for 98 year-old army veteran

"This is a very large ramp, so typically it would cost about $10,000 to $12,000 purchase outright," said marketing manager Chris Pagan. "Renting it would still cost about $500 to $600 a month."

Wanting to help the family, an employee with COR Freedom was able get the ramp donated and connect with Operation Ramp It Up, a nonprofit that helps build ramps for veterans.   

Greg Schneider is the CEO and co-founder. He started the nonprofit eight years ago after volunteering for another organization. 

"I thought I want to do this, not just in my own city. I want to do it all over the place. We have now built ramps in 48 states," said Schneider.

He also works for UPS and brought about 30 fellow UPS employees who donated their time to help put the ramp together.

"All the volunteers see how rewarding it is, they are all asking when we can do our next ramp," said Schneider. "It's exciting to get more people involved."

The generosity brought Paul Sharp to tears.

"I want to thank all of you," Sharp said. "God bless all of you all."

"It is just a blessing we still have good people in this world that are willing to help veterans out," Vera Jenkins said. "I am so thankful to Operation Ramp It UP and COR Freedom for stepping up to get dad this ramp."

Recommended for you