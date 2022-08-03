Voters approve Genesee County Parks millage renewal

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Voters in Genesee County approved a millage renewal for the Genesee County Parks and Recreation Commission.
The ten-year millage passed by 67%, with 49,572 voters approving the proposal during the Primary Election on Tuesday. Another 24,148 people, or 33%, voted against the renewal.
The county estimates revenue raised from the millage in its first year will be more than $7.9 million.
The current millage is set to expire in 2023. It had been reduced by the required rollback to 0.7390 mills.
Under the proposal approved by voters, the millage would be replaced and increased to the original amount of 0.75 mills or 75 cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation.
