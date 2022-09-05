Walkaways from Vassar treatment center allegedly steal car, lead police on chase in Dearborn

VASSAR, Mich. (WJRT) - "Its a wild story, from start to finish, like its just one of those things that is out of a movie," says Marissa Kratz of Bay County.
That wild story started in Vassar with a stolen car and ended with a police chase in the Detroit area that ended with a crash into a fence.
Two people are believed to have walked away from a juvenile substance abuse treatment facility in Vassar and stole the car.
The car belongs to Kratz, who was in the process of moving, which is usually a stressful endeavor.
And then her vehicle vanished.
Kratz was so happy when she purchased her Malibu a few years ago, she had a photo taken with her on top of the hood.
She parked that car on Sheridan Street in Vassar last Monday, in exchange for a friend's truck as she was in the process of moving.
"I had to leave my car overnight in order to move the rest of my things," says Kratz.
Thinking she would be back in a few hours, she left the keys in the car. A cracked water pipe at her apartment delayed her return.
The next morning, she was notified her car was gone.
"I was at first kind of skeptical wondering if it had been towed," Kratz says.
She called Vassar Police. On Wednesday morning, police called her back.
"They stole my car, and then took it to Dearborn and got into a police chase," she says.
The "they" in this story are two juveniles who were at the Wolverine Human Services campus in Vassar.
It's is a non-secured residential juvenile substance abuse treatment facility and they apparently walked a couple of miles away and stole Kratz's car.
Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene confirms the two juveniles, two other juveniles and an adult were taken into custody in Dearborn after a police chase, which ended in a crash into a fence.
The police investigation continues. Kratz says Wolverine management apologized for the walkaways.
"They offered a week of rental and 100 dollars in gas cards," Kratz says.
"Its just part of living in Vassar," says Chris Oprea.
He lives a few houses down from where the car was stolen and used to work at Wolverine and says he enjoyed his time there and the teenagers didn't give him any trouble.
"They are away from home and we are in the middle of nowhere up here really, so I think a lot of them, hey lets see if I can make it, they usually don't,' Oprea says.
Kratz says police say her car has front end damage but is drivable. She's not sure when she will get it back.
Moving can be stressful and then there is Marissa's story.
"I have to laugh it off, its like a soap opera," she says.
I left a phone message for Wolverine Human Resources, but did not hear back.