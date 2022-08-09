War on drugs continues after 3 kilograms of fentanyl seized in Flint

FLINT, Mich (WJRT) – The Flint Police Department's Special Investigative Unit seized three kilograms of fentanyl during an operation last month.
It led to the arrests of three people with charges expected against all three.
“It's just huge for us to get that much drugs that much fentanyl off the street is absolutely huge,” Denise Terryah said.
The amount seized during the Flint operation is giving chills to those who help drug addicts.
“One kilo will kill 500,000 people, Terryah said. “So three is 1.2 million, that's a lot of people.”
Terryah knows the effects of the drug too well, celebrating 11 years sober this week. The deadly narcotic fentanyl still remains a presence in her life, this time though working as a recovery coach for The Odyssey House in Flint.
“It's getting worse and we're just trying to help as many people as we can and it's just not helping that one person, we're helping the whole family,” she said.
It's not just the community that will see the impact of the drug's removal Aaron Rubio with United Community addiction network says.
“Imagine the taxing it is in the community to have first responders responding to those overdoses and sometimes it's two or three different units, paramedic, EMS, fire, police that respond to each individual,” Rubio said.
Rubio says that in order to help abusers recover it also comes down to holding those within the drug trafficking circle accountable.
“We need to make sure that we get a hold up and make sure that we we kind of uphold them with in the penal system to make sure that they serve their time for their crime,” he said.