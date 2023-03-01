Warm temperatures, lack of ice impacting Linwood businesses negatively

LINWOOD, Mich. (WJRT) - The unusually warm winter and lack of ice this year is impacting businesses in Mid-Michigan in a major way.
It was the fourth warmest January and tenth warmest February in the Saginaw area, with near record-low ice this year.
The conditions have caused monumental losses in Linwood -- a community whose businesses rely on ice fisherman coming from all over the state and country.
"Oh my gosh, it's devastating. It's something we can't make back up. We just had no ice at all this year," said Doug Williams, of Linwood Party & Sporting Goods.
"Five to $7,000 a week we lose here, that's just my business," Mark Pieniozek of Reel Fish'n LLC Fishing and Rental House in Linwood said.
Pieniozek said this year's weather has made a huge negative impact on his business and many others who also rely on the business that comes from ice fishermen.
"In the winter, just in the Linwood area we'll see about three to 500 trucks every day. And every truck has about three people in it," he said.
The Saginaw Bay usually hosts over 3,000 fishermen each weekend in the winter. And in Linwood -- the walleye capitol of Michigan -- upwards of 700.
"Fishermen spend money," Pieniozek said.
And that simply hasn't happened.
"And our little town here in Linwood, we rely on that walleye and the people coming here to spend money," he said.
The effect? A negative trickle down.
"It's everyone in the whole region. Hotels. Gas stations. Restaurants Bars," Williams said.
He said if conditions were ideal, his business would be nonstop with customers.
"On a day like today, if we had good ice, I'd have over a thousand," he said.
And the amount of dollars he's losing each day?
"Ugh, daily? Thousands," he said.
But both are looking ahead to brigther, busier days.
"This is just a gamble we take and sometimes it pays off and this year it's not," Pieniozek said.
"Get ready for spring. It should be fantastic walleye, there should be a ton out there because nobody caught any this winter hardly so there should be an abundance of walleye to be caught," Williams said.
In Linwood, Sheryl Coonan, ABC12 News..>