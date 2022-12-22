Warmth for the homeless as arctic air moves in for Christmas weekend

 Skip to main content
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to
36 knots from the west with gusts up to 50 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds will cause water levels
to drop rapidly across inner Saginaw Bay. Water levels are
forecast to reach 2 feet below low water datum, which is below
the critical mark of minus 10 inches for safe navigation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibilities to less than a half
mile at times. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday
weekend travel. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and
cause scattered power outages. The cold wind chills as low as
15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are
not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The arrival of an arctic cold front after
evening rainfall will result in flash freeze conditions
overnight tonight. Very cold conditions then persist into the
weekend with wind chills dropping to around 15 degrees below
zero at times Friday and Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow
showers may bring additional minor accumulations through
Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Warmth for the homeless as arctic air moves in for Christmas weekend

Temperatures and wind chills expected to tumble over Christmas holiday

"If outreach find someone on the street at two in the morning and call here and say I have a person can you take him?

The answer is almost always yes according to Debra Hayes, CEO of My Brother's Keeper Shelter in Flint.

"Please come into safety. We have room, we will make room," she said.

My Brother's Keeper provides shelter and meals for men and male veterans over the age of 18. Breakfast and dinner is provided for their clients, but anyone from the community is invited to have a hot lunch.

"Men, women, children sometimes come in for lunch," Hayes said. "It doesn't matter and its always a hot cooked meal that they will receive."

With dangerously cold temperatures being forecast for the weekend, Hayes says the goal is to make sure the community knows that facilities like My Brother's Keeper have their doors open.

"Do not sleep in an abandoned house or under a bridge. We have plenty of room here for you and you are welcomed," she said.

The Genesee County Sheriffs office is working with area shelters during what is expected to be a bitterly cold Christmas.

"This facility can turn into a warming center if need be," said Chris Swanson, Genesee County Sheriff.

If shelters and warming centers fill up over the weekend the jail will be open for people to warm up. The sheriff's department is also prepared for any snow related emergencies.

"We also have all of our vehicles that are 4 wheel drive, gassed up if we need to transport people for medical reasons that ambulances can't ," said Swanson.

He also said the county's emergency management staff is on stand-by.

For people who don't want to enter a shelter, Hayes said they have blankets and other warming tools available for take out.

"If you need something warm and just don't want to come into the shelter ring the doorbell or knock at the door and we will make sure you have the adequate equipment to survive outside."

