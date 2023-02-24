Wayne County couple in search of dog that was stolen in front of a Burton diner

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A Wayne county couple is in search of their dog Penny that was inside of their car that was stolen in front of the Starlite Diner in Burton.
It's a reality that hits hard for them both.
This is not an ordinary lost dog story as the Lasage's described Thursday, as a day of sadness and true disappointment after putting one dog to rest and having the other allegedly taken from them - less than 8 hours apart.
"We just want her found and home safe, that's all we want. We don't care what happened, we just want her home safe," said owner, Brittany Lasage.
Brittany and Christopher Lasage of Garden City had two fur family members Peaches and Penny and due to an illness, Peaches was laid to rest on Thursday afternoon around 3pm.
To grieve the loss, the family of now three, decided to take a road trip to Burton to meet and have dinner with an aunt and uncle around 8pm that night.
"We stopped at Starlite to have a bite to eat and we parked right in front of the window and the car was running so Penny wouldn't get cold," said owner, Christopher Lasage.
To their surprise - part two of their nightmare began.
"I kept checking on her and this guy came in and I don't know I guess something was going on and then he left," Brittany said. "And then I looked out the window and I was like where's the car? In my head I was like I must be seeing things and then I was like no - the car is freaking gone."
Realizing both the car and Penny - were stolen.
The Lasage's were able to locate the vehicle by using find my iPhone.
"We were able to track using my dad's phone. It was in the backseat of the car charging and the cops found the car and they found the phone but we didn't find Penny," said the Lasage's.
Once the alleged car thief was found and arrested it was told to the officers that Penny; a black and white 2-year-old Maltese and Yorkie mix, was dropped off at the Sunoco located on the corner of Flushing and Ballenger.
"We just don't know if he's telling the truth that he dropped her at a gas station," Brittany said.
Penny has yet to be found.
The Lasage's suggest, if found, return Penny to the Humane Society or Burton Police Department.
The Starlite Diner would not share the surveillance footage however The Lasage's is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of Penny.
If you have any information they can be reached at 734.536.3329 at any time.